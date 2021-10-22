Zulum empowers 6,000 Borno trainees, allocates 650 houses

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Over 6,000 orphaned youths from eight local government areas of Borno State have received starter packs after completing skills and vocational training in various trades as 650 permanent houses have been constructed and handed over to Internally Displace Persons.This, according to the Coordinator, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mercy Corps, a non-governmental organisation, Peter Martin, Read More
