Adelescomeback singleEasy On Me tops UK charts

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
British soul superstar Adele on Friday topped the British charts for the first time in six years with comeback single Easy On Me, notching the highest first-week sales since 2017. The single, in which she shares with the world details of the traumatic years she has endured since last releasing a record, achieved 217,300 chart Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper