Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday mourned the passing of Justice Samuel Ilori, the ninth Chief Judge of Lagos State. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said that Ilori would be remembered for introducing the use of technology to Nigerian Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
The Economist article crafted by dark forces to destabilise Nigeria, says Army
Prison attack: Bandits acting a script, protect South-West, Gani Adams warns IGP
Buhari mourns Ilori, says ex-Lagos CJ introduced technology to courts
837 inmates escaped from Oyo prison, 262 recaptured -Official
Oyo jailbreak: FG urges fleeing inmates to return
Ilori introduced technology to Nigerian courts, Buhari mourns Ex-Lagos CJ
Mount scores hat-trick as Chelsea trash Norwich 7-0
Flubot: Things to know about new…
Source: Punch Newspaper