Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
Media personality Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, has urged actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie to sue a lady who accused her of storming her daughters school with thugs. Toolz took to her Instagram story on Friday to state that the ladys apology was not acceptable and that it pissed her off. Sharing a video of the Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
Bullying: OAP Toolz urges Mercy Johnson to sue accuser despite apology
My father was jailed for not sending me to school Atiku
Were unaware of Otedolas share acquisitions FBN Holdings
Ijaw congress knocks northern legislators for proposing derivation
No excuse for Boko Haram war after 10 years, says Atiku
PANDEF summons Niger Delta govs, others to emergency meeting on derivation
Rail attack: CAN backs El-Rufai, wants bandits labelled terrorists
Nnamdi Kanu, Igbohos supporters, lawyers tackle Malami over terrorism accusation
Source: Punch Newspaper