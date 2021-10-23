Click here to read full news..

Media personality Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, has urged actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie to sue a lady who accused her of storming her daughters school with thugs. Toolz took to her Instagram story on Friday to state that the ladys apology was not acceptable and that it pissed her off. Sharing a video of the Read More Click here to read full news..

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

Punch Headlines Today

[Sat-23-Oct-2021]

Bullying: OAP Toolz urges Mercy Johnson to sue accuser despite apology

My father was jailed for not sending me to school Atiku

Were unaware of Otedolas share acquisitions FBN Holdings

Ijaw congress knocks northern legislators for proposing derivation

No excuse for Boko Haram war after 10 years, says Atiku

PANDEF summons Niger Delta govs, others to emergency meeting on derivation

Rail attack: CAN backs El-Rufai, wants bandits labelled terrorists

Nnamdi Kanu, Igbohos supporters, lawyers tackle Malami over terrorism accusation