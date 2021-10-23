Bundesliga: Bellingham scores wonder goal in Dortmund win

Borussia Dortmund scored first-half goals through Emre Can and Mats Hummels before a sensational effort by Jude Bellingham wrapped up a 3-1 victory at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. Playing without striker Erling Haaland, who is sidelined for several weeks with a hip injury, Dortmund were never troubled as they secured a seventh league win from Read More
