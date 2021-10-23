FG repairs bombed Abuja-Kaduna railway, operations begin Oct. 23

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
The Federal Government on Friday announced that it had completed the repairs of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track that was bombed by terrorists on Wednesday. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, announced this after inspecting the facility on Friday and stated that train services would resume on the route from Saturday, October 23, 2021. He also Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper