How internet obsession has affected this generationToke Makinwa

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that internet obsession has affected this generation, to the extent that they do not recognise boundaries anymore. The show host took to her Twitter account on Friday to speak about how people handle matters on social media. In the series of tweets, Makinwa stated that people should call their Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
Ronaldo, Salah duel takes centre stage as Man United battle Liverpool
Police arrest three suspected kidnappers in Kogi, recover arms, ammunition
How internet obsession has affected this generation Toke Makinwa
BREAKING: Gunmen invade Oyo prison, set inmates free
Private sector investmentll reposition Nigerias health sector, says Osinbajo
NDLEA decorates 68 promoted officers in Imo
#EndSARS: Edo govt pledges to pay N190m compensation to victims
Tennis world number one, Barty, pulls out of WTA Finals, ends…
Source: Punch Newspaper