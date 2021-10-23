Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
Former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra has said he was sexually abused as a teenager. In an interview to publicise his new autobiography, Evra told The Times on Friday the abuse took place when he was a 13-year-old schoolboy. The now 40-year-old Evra said that far more difficult than detailing the abuse in Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Fri-22-Oct-2021]
I was sexually abused as a teenager, says ex-Man United defender Evra
Abuja-Kaduna train services resume Saturday
Leaked tape: Youve inspired so many people, Yul Edochie hails Tiwa Savage
Involve your children in traditional religion, Ooni urges worshippers
Adelescomeback singleEasy On Me tops UK charts
FG repairs bombed Abuja-Kaduna railway, operations begin Oct. 23
Obi Cubana reacts as fan tattoos his name on skin
Beware of new virus that steals banking details, NCC alerts Nigerians
Sokoto killing: CAN begs Buhari,…
Source: Punch Newspaper