IPOB: Spreading false narrative wont work, Nnamdi Kanus lawyer tackles Malami

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has described claims by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as false. In a Facebook post, the lawyer noted that spreading false narratives against the IPOB leader will fail. The Federal Government Read More

Click here to read full news..