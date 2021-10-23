Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has described claims by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as false. In a Facebook post, the lawyer noted that spreading false narratives against the IPOB leader will fail. The Federal Government Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
Buhari wants peace, unity in Nigeria, says Adesina
Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery
IPOB: Spreading false narrative wont work, Nnamdi Kanus lawyer tackles Malami
Buharis govt incompetent, failed to curb corruption The Economist
EU leaders to manage energy crisis with temporary measures
Varane working hard to recover from injury, says Solskjaer
Im not afraid to look old, says actress Patience Ozokwo
Ronaldo, Salah duel takes centre stage as Man United battle…
Source: Punch Newspaper