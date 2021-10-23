NAF airstrike neutralises 20 insurgent boats in Lake Chad

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

The Nigerian Air Force says its aircraft in Operation Hadin Kai has continued to strike insurgent targets on islands and localities around Lake Chad. Credible intelligence was received on October 20 that about 20 boats carrying suspected insurgents and ISWAP terrorists were converging for meetings on an island in Tumbuns on the Lake Chad, as Read More

Click here to read full news..