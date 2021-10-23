Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
The Nigerian Air Force says its aircraft in Operation Hadin Kai has continued to strike insurgent targets on islands and localities around Lake Chad. Credible intelligence was received on October 20 that about 20 boats carrying suspected insurgents and ISWAP terrorists were converging for meetings on an island in Tumbuns on the Lake Chad, as Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
Turkeys Erdogan orders expulsion of US, Germany, eight other ambassadors
Olympic sprinter Alex Quinez shot dead in Ecuador
Ill win Anambra governorship election, says Ifeanyi Ubah
Ohanaeze demands Ebubeagu central command, condemns killing of monarchs
VIDEO: So This Happened (131) reviews #EndSARSMemorial protests, Dr Dre being served divorce papers at grandmas funeral, other
NAF airstrike neutralises 20 insurgent boats in Lake Chad
Why I run away from raising kids Actress Moyo Lawal
FG to unveil…
Source: Punch Newspaper