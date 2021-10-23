Nobody died in Imo station attack Police

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
The Imo State police command on Friday said nobody died in an attack on the Isiala Mbano Divisional Police headquarters situated at Umuelemai on Thursday. This is coming after indigenes said a female police officer was shot dead when the hoodlums struck. A statement by the commands spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said the police operatives engaged Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper