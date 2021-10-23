Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have condemned the brutal killing of two monarchs in the Njaba Council Area of Imo State. This was contained in a statement on Saturday, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, which stated that it was an abominable act that is alien to Igbo society Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
Tributes as Pele celebrates 81st birthday
Bundesliga: Bellingham scores wonder goal in Dortmund win
AIBA Championships: Kosovo boxers refused entry to Serbia
Cardiff fires coach McCarthy after eighth straight defeat
Wike, Fayemi, Makinde grace Fayose sons wedding
Brighton vs Man City: Foden double helps City gain three points
Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Lewandowski, Gnabry score to keep Bayern top of Bundesliga
Ohanaeze condemns Imo monarchs brutal killing
NAF airstrikes sink 20 insurgent…
Source: Punch Newspaper