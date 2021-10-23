Ohanaeze condemns Imo monarchs brutal killing

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have condemned the brutal killing of two monarchs in the Njaba Council Area of Imo State. This was contained in a statement on Saturday, signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, which stated that it was an abominable act that is alien to Igbo society Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

