Otedola yet to notify us of acquisitionFirst Bank

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

The holding company of First Bank of Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc, has said it has not received any notification of acquisition from the former CEO of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola. In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Company Secretary, Seyi Kosoko, responded to the reports that Otedola had allegedly acquired 5 per Read More

Click here to read full news..