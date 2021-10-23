Otedola yet to notify us of acquisitionFirst Bank

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
The holding company of First Bank of Nigeria, FBN Holdings Plc, has said it has not received any notification of acquisition from the former CEO of Forte Oil, Femi Otedola. In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the Company Secretary, Seyi Kosoko, responded to the reports that Otedola had allegedly acquired 5 per Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
IPOB: We shall insist on media presence during next hearing, Nnamdi Kanus lawyer vows
Fuel tanker falls, spills content in Lagos
Otedola yet to notify us of acquisition First Bank
Buhari wants peace, unity in Nigeria, says Adesina
Army to partner Lagos hospitals for better healthcare delivery
IPOB: Spreading false narrative wont work, Nnamdi Kanus lawyer tackles Malami
Buharis govt incompetent, failed to curb corruption The Economist
EU leaders to manage energy crisis with temporary measures
Varane working hard to…
Source: Punch Newspaper