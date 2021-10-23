Tennis world number one, Barty, pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals Saturday, opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer. The Australian has not played since a shock third-round loss at the US Open in September and has now formally ended a year that earned her Read More
