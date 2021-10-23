Three persons abducted as soldiers, police battle Ekiti kidnappers

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Gunmen struck along AyedunIlasaAyebode Road in Ekiti State on Friday, kidnapping about three persons in multiple operations. The gun battle between men of the Nigerian Army who were on a rescue mission and the gunmen at Ayebode Ekiti in the Ikole Local Government area scared road users who deserted the highway Read More

Click here to read full news..