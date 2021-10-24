AIBA Championships: Kosovo boxers refused entry to Serbia

By
Headliners
-
21


Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

Serbia on Saturday blocked Kosovos boxing squad from crossing the border to take part in AIBA Mens World Boxing Championships after the athletes refused to remove national symbols on their equipment, officials in Pristina said. Serbia does not recognise its former ethnic-Albanian majority province as an independent state, although Kosovo proclaimed it more than 13 Read More
