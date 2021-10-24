Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Lewandowski, Gnabry score to keep Bayern top of Bundesliga

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021

Robert Lewandowski stated his case for the Ballon dOr by scoring his 10th Bundesliga goal in nine games this season for leaders Bayern Munich in a 4-0 romp at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday. Having claimed a record 41 Bundesliga goals last season, Lewandowski has picked up where he left off. The Poland striker is Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

