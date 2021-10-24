Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
Manchester City moved up to second in the Premier League after a first-half blitz set the tone for a 4-1 win over Brighton. Ilkay Gundogan punished a spill by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on 11 minutes before Phil Foden finished off a flowing counter-attack involving Jack Grealish and the brilliant Bernardo Silva with 28 minutes Read More
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
Tributes as Pele celebrates 81st birthday
Bundesliga: Bellingham scores wonder goal in Dortmund win
AIBA Championships: Kosovo boxers refused entry to Serbia
Cardiff fires coach McCarthy after eighth straight defeat
Wike, Fayemi, Makinde grace Fayose sons wedding
Brighton vs Man City: Foden double helps City gain three points
Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: Lewandowski, Gnabry score to keep Bayern top of Bundesliga
Ohanaeze condemns Imo monarchs brutal killing
NAF airstrikes sink 20 insurgent boats in Lake…
