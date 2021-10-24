Cardiff fires coach McCarthy after eighth straight defeat

Published by Punch on Sat, 23 Oct 2021
Cardiff have sacked manager Mick McCarthy following their 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturdaytheir eighth loss in as many games. The latest setback means the Bluebirds have picked up just 11 points from their 14 Championship games so far this season. As well as losing eight games in a row, Cardiff have Read More
[Sat-23-Oct-2021]
