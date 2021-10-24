FBN makes a U-Turn, confirms Otedola acquired substantial stake in holdings

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

FBN Holdings Plc has announced that the Chairman of Calvados Global Services Limited, Mr Femi Otedola, has acquired substantial shareholding in the company. FBN Holdings made the announcement in a statement issued on the Nigerian Exchange Limiteds portal on Saturday. The statement, signed by the company secretary, Mr Seyi Kosoko said, We refer to our Read More
