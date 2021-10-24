Gunmen kidnap three worshippers after church vigil in Ogun

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021
Gunmen on Sunday invaded Cherubim and Seraphim Church along Railway station in Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State and kidnapped three worshippers. A source told our correspondent that the victims were taken away by unknown gunmen shortly after a vigil in the church. The kidnappers after a few hours demanded N6 million Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper