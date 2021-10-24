Insecurity hinders healthcare delivery in NigeriaRed Cross

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

The International Committee for Red Cross has raised the alarm over increasing impediments to health care delivery due to incessant restrictions and insecurity across the country. The Red Cross expressed the worry at a workshop themed Healthcare Delivery in Danger, organised for journalists as well as Monitoring and Evaluation Officers of healthcare facilities in Awka,
