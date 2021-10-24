Nigeria tilting towards repressionFalana – Punch

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, said on Friday that Nigeria and some other African countries were currently tilting towards repression and criminalisation of the freedom of speech. He added that till date, coup Generals and beneficiaries continue to recycle themselves in power, adding that even though they claim Read More
