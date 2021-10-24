Northerners against zoning because they see Buharis tenure as wasteNaAbba

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar NaAbba has said many northers regard Major Gen. (retd.) Muhammadu Buharis regime as a waste of opportunity for their region. NaAbba said this during an interview on Daily Trust TV, stating that most people in the north are opposed to zoning because they feel they did Read More
