Oyo jailbreak: 13 fleeing inmates arrested in Osun

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

13 inmates that fled Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town, after the facility was attacked on Friday had been apprehended in Ife Odan, a town in Ejigbo local government area of Osun state. A reliable security source, who preferred anonymity, on Sunday told The PUNCH that the inmates were wandering in the town on Saturday, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

