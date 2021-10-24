Prison attacks meant to ridicule government -Aregbesola

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has vowed that all inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Oyo State, on Friday night will be recaptured. The Minister gave the assurance during an inspection visit to the facility on Sunday morning. In a copy of the speech delivered during the Read More

Click here to read full news..