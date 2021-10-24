Serie A: Roma end Napoli perfect start, Mourinho, Spalletti sent off

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021
Napolis 100 percent start to the Serie A season came to an end on Sunday with a goalless draw at Roma which halted their winning run at eight matches. Napoli retake top spot in the Italian top flight but are level on 25 points with AC Milan following their hard-fought win at Bologna on Saturday. Read More
[Sun-24-Oct-2021]
