Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021
Vanessa, the widow of American basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, recounted how she learned of her husband and daughter’s death in a helicopter crash last year. She said she tried to travel to the crash site that day by helicopter but was told the weather conditions were too bad, according to her deposition testimony in a Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Sun-24-Oct-2021]
Vanessa Bryant testifies how she learnt of Kobe, Gigi’s death
Fans excited as Gulder Ultimate Search enters full swing
FBN makes a U-Turn, confirms Otedola acquired substantial stake in holdings
Embrace dialogue, Buhari begs ASUU, others
Fashola, Sanwo-Olu advocate monthly house rent payment
Prison break: Soldier, Amotekun official killed in Oyo, manhunt launched for 575 fleeing inmates
PDP backs The Economists alleged Buharis regime incompetence
Half of my vision still locked in my brain Olatowun Candide-Johnson
Oronsaye…
Source: Punch Newspaper