2023: Osinbajo hasnt dumped Presidential ambition, says group

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

The Progressive Consolidation Group, a support group committed to working towards the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as President come 2023, has denied reports that Osinbajo had dumped his purported Presidential ambition. The group said Osinbajos focus on his current job as well as his non-desperation has increased his level of acceptance among supporters. Read More

Click here to read full news..