[BREAKING] Man United vs Liverpool: United suffer historic 5-0 humiliation

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021

Liverpool inflicted a historic hammering on Manchester United as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging to his job. For the first time in Premier League history, United trailed 4-0 at half-time and have now suffered a run of taking just one
Source: Punch Newspaper

