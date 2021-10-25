[BREAKING] Man United vs Liverpool: United suffer historic 5-0 humiliation

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021
Liverpool inflicted a historic hammering on Manchester United as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinging to his job. For the first time in Premier League history, United trailed 4-0 at half-time and have now suffered a run of taking just one Read More
[Sun-24-Oct-2021]
#EndSARS Beyond Protests Against Police Brutality ‘ Prof Imumolen – Leadership
#EndSARS: Slain policemens wives lament economic hardship – Punch
#EndSARS: Unity, Security Of Nigerian Youths Our Core Mission, NGO Writes Buhari – Daily Independent
(UPDATED) Glasgow 2021: Okorocha Leads Africa’s Campaign Against Climate Change – Daily Independent
10 days after, abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom – Punch
16 YEARS ON: How Raymond Dokpesi’s men located plane crash site –
