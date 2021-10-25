Buhari hails South-South leader, Tawo at 80

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), felicitates with Celestine Tawo as he turns 80 years. Buharis congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled President Buhari greets South-South leader, Sir Celestine Tawo at 80. The President saluted the many decades put into national service Read More
