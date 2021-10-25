Declaring bandits as terroristsll come with a prize Gumi

Controversial Islamic scholar and preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has warned that declaring bandits as terrorists will come with a prize. The PUNCH earlier reported that speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria on Saturday called on the Federal Government to declare bandits and kidnappers as terrorists, adding that kidnapping and banditry should Read More
