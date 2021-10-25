Ex-SEC DG Gwarzo acquitted of corruption charges

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The Apo Division of the Abuja High Court has acquitted ex-director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mounir Gwarzo of conferring unfair and corrupt advantage on himself. Delivering the ruling, which came by an application for a no-case submission, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi held that the law placed a duty on the prosecution to prove the Read More

Click here to read full news..