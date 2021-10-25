Firm seeks stakeholders support for Kosofe Model City

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Urban Planning Smart Solutions Limited has called for the inputs and cooperation of stakeholders in and around Kosofe Local Government Area for the Kosofe Model City. The Project Director and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Urban Planning Smart Solutions, Ayo Adediran, made the call at the Co-Design Envisioning Workshop for the Kosofe Model City plan.
