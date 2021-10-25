I was scolded for returning passengers N100,000Tricyclist

By
Headliners
-
2


Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

A tricycle operator in Kaduna, Ayuba Yusuf, who returned N100,000 forgotten by a passenger, said on Monday that the reaction of some members of the public, took him by surprise. Yusuf, a Diploma certificate holder in Public Administration, told the News Agency of Nigeria that although few people commended him, a lot more scolded him Read More
Click here to read full news..

Punch Headlines Today
[Mon-25-Oct-2021]

Dont force workers to get vaccinated, NLC urges FG

Conte open to Man United job -Report

Depression: Im slowly reaching my breaking point, BBNaija Omashola cries out

I was scolded for returning passengers N100,000 Tricyclist

Clergymen should talk to Igboho, IPOB like I do to bandits, says Gumi

2023: MURIC lists eight Yoruba Muslims fit for presidency

Uzodinma pledges continued welfare for Imo citizens

Legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg loses mother

2022: Ebira community urges Fayemi to pick successor from…



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR