Italian FA probes Roma fans racist chant at Osimhen

By
Headliners
-
18


Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The Italian Football Federation said Monday that it will be investigating a racist chant directed at Victor Osimhen by Roma fans during their goalless draw with Napoli at the weekend. The FIGC said in its statement that a racially-motivated discriminatory chant was aimed at Nigeria striker Osimhen, and that its disciplinary authorities would be conducting Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.