Italian FA probes Roma fans racist chant at Osimhen

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021
The Italian Football Federation said Monday that it will be investigating a racist chant directed at Victor Osimhen by Roma fans during their goalless draw with Napoli at the weekend. The FIGC said in its statement that a racially-motivated discriminatory chant was aimed at Nigeria striker Osimhen, and that its disciplinary authorities would be conducting Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today
Source: Punch Newspaper