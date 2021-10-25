Italian FA probes Roma fans racist chant at Osimhen

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The Italian Football Federation said Monday that it will be investigating a racist chant directed at Victor Osimhen by Roma fans during their goalless draw with Napoli at the weekend. The FIGC said in its statement that a racially-motivated discriminatory chant was aimed at Nigeria striker Osimhen, and that its disciplinary authorities would be conducting Read More

