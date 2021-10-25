Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has called on Nollywood celebrities to join hands in the fight against human trafficking as they play a vital role in society. The News Agency of Nigeria reports in Abuja that the Director-General, Dr Fatima Waziri, made the call at the premiere of the movie Read More
Punch Headlines Today
[Mon-25-Oct-2021]
Ed Sheeran cancels in-person shows as he contracts COVID-19
Join hands in fight against human trafficking, NAPTIP urges Nollywood
Buhari hails south-south leader, Tawo, @80
Fans deserve better result, says Ronaldo after Liverpool thrashed Man United
Dont force workers to get vaccinated, NLC urges FG
Conte open to Man United job -Report
Depression: Im slowly reaching my breaking point, BBNaija Omashola cries out
I was scolded for returning passengers N100,000 Tricyclist
Clergymen should talk to Igboho, IPOB like I do to…
