Morocco 2022: Super Falcons beat Ghana 2-1 on aggregate to reach final round

Published by Punch on Sun, 24 Oct 2021
The Super Falcons fought a tough battle to edge out Ghanas Black Queens and reach the final round of the qualification series for next years Women Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco. A lone goal defeat in Accra on Sunday evening meant the nine-time African champions survived with a 2-1 aggregate win Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Click to view all Punch headlines today
Politics Headlines Today
[Sun-24-Oct-2021]
#EndSARS Beyond Protests Against Police Brutality ‘ Prof Imumolen – Leadership
#EndSARS: Slain policemens wives lament economic hardship – Punch
#EndSARS: Unity, Security Of Nigerian Youths Our Core Mission, NGO Writes Buhari – Daily Independent
(UPDATED) Glasgow 2021: Okorocha Leads Africa’s Campaign Against Climate Change – Daily Independent
10 days after, abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom – Punch
16 YEARS ON: How Raymond Dokpesi’s men located plane crash site – Vanguard
2…
Source: Punch Newspaper