No president addressing terrorism, kidnapping, herdsmen, IPOB like BuhariPresidency

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

*Says Kanus arrest, trial will end IPOB *Calls on governors to avail lands for ranching In response to a berating editorial by The Economist against the Buhari regime, the Presidency has said that only the regime is taking steps to address terrorism, kidnapping, killer herdsmen and secessionists concurrently. On Saturday, the London-based news magazine had Read More
