Bayern plan 100m bid for Osimhen -Report

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021
Victor Osimhen has been setting Serie A alight this season with the Nigeria international bagging nine goals in 10 games across all competitions for Napoli. Plaudits have been coming thick and fast for the striker, who has been described as unstoppable by Walter Sabatini. Osimhens form has led to interest from abroad with Bayern Munich Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Mon-25-Oct-2021]
UK to train Nigerian Navy on fight against piracy, others
LASU matriculates 6,648 students, announces 50% tuition refund
Growth figures not translating to better living standards meaningless Buhari
Italian FA probes Roma fans racist chant at Osimhen
Guinea forward Bayo to appear in court for drink-driving
Davido: Im sorry for the outburst, Actress Etinosa apologises to Gifty Powers
Crisis: Sports ministry suspends basketball federation election indefinitely
Gunmen kill 18 in Niger mosque, injure many
Source: Punch Newspaper