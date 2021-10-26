Bayern plan 100m bid for Osimhen -Report

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

Victor Osimhen has been setting Serie A alight this season with the Nigeria international bagging nine goals in 10 games across all competitions for Napoli. Plaudits have been coming thick and fast for the striker, who has been described as unstoppable by Walter Sabatini. Osimhens form has led to interest from abroad with Bayern Munich Read More

