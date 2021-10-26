BREAKING: South-West govs meet in Lagos over insecurity, others

Members of South-West Governors Forum, on Tuesday, met in Lagos State to discuss insecurity, investment, and other issues of interest to the region. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted his colleagues at the State House, three days after gunmen attacked a prison in Ibadan and freed inmates. Five Governors of member States were present at the meeting, Read More
