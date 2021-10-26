Crisis: Sports ministry suspends basketball federation election indefinitely

By
Headliners
-
1


Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on Monday said it has placed an indefinite suspension on the Nigeria Basketball Federation Elective Congress scheduled for Saturday. Following the Federations extraordinary congress, the Musa Kida-led Caretaker Committee had approved Oct. 30 for elections into the board. The congress held on October 9 in Abuja also Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.