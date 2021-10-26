Data Protection Bill passes second reading at Lagos Assembly

Published by Punch on Mon, 25 Oct 2021

The Lagos State House of Assembly has moved to protect companies and individuals private information, as the state Data Protection Bill passed through second reading. Presenting the bill at plenary on Monday, Lanre Afinni of Lagos Island II, explained that the objective was to monitor data processor to avoid manipulation. Afinni said an individual must Read More
