Dont borrow to pay salaries, Ogun monarch cautions Gov Abiodun

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona on Monday, cautioned Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun against borrowing to pay salaries and wages. The first class monarch advised the Governor to channel loans taken towards capital projects that would enhance the Internally Generated Revenue in the state. Adetona spoke shortly before the inauguration Read More

Click here to read full news..