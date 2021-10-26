eNaira, BVN, TSA, NIN should give investors comfort -Buhari

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said initiatives to drive the digital economy and fight corruption in the country should give investors a lot of comforts. Among the initiatives mentioned by the president are e-Naira, Treasury Single Account, Bank Verification Number, and National Identification Number. Speaking at the fifth Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper

