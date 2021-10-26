Engage in politics beyond singing, dancing at events, Akeredolu charges women

By
Headliners
-
16


Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged women in the country to embrace politics beyond the jamboree associated with their presence, which is usually singing and dancing at political functions. He pointed out that the socio-economic challenges and other issues facing the country also require the intervention of women. The Governor said Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.