Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021
The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has dismissed 30 of its students for examination malpractice and forgery of their certificates. The Rector of the institution, Sanusi Gumau, flanked by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Barr. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula disclosed this at a press conference held on Sunday. He said that the students who were found guilty Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Punch Headlines Today
[Tue-26-Oct-2021]
Senate rejects NBTI 2022 budget, insists on separate proposals for incubation centres
Federal Polytechnic Bauchi expels 30 students for exam malpractice, certificate forgery
Nnamdi Kanu: UN decries FG violation of human rights, demands explanation
LG Autonomy: Council Chairmen only after money, not challenges Bauchi gov
Sales rep arraigned for allegedly stealing employers N1.4m
Zamfara CP visits Gusau correctional facility, beefs up security
10 things to know about charges on eNaira platform
Source: Punch Newspaper