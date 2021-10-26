Federal Polytechnic Bauchi expels 30 students for exam malpractice, certificate forgery

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

The Federal Polytechnic Bauchi has dismissed 30 of its students for examination malpractice and forgery of their certificates. The Rector of the institution, Sanusi Gumau, flanked by the Chairman of the Governing Council, Barr. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula disclosed this at a press conference held on Sunday. He said that the students who were found guilty Read More

Click here to read full news..