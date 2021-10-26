FG new devious trend is tagging opposition security risk, seizing passportsWike

By
Headliners
-
18


Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday said Nigeria has never been badly governed as currently being done. He alleged that the Federal Government is currently tagging opposition members security risk and seizing their passports. Wike spoke at the opening of the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in Port Harcourt. He Read More
Click here to read full news..

Click to view all Punch headlines todayClick to view all Politics headlines todayClick to view all Entertainment headlines todayClick to view all Sports headlines today

News Archive

Always Enabled
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Non-necessary
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.