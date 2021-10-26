FIRS to partner EFCC on tax-related issues

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021

A zonal coordinator of the Federal Inland Revenue Service covering Rivers, Edo and Delta states, Hamisu Ibrahim has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as a critical stakeholder on tax-related issues. Ibrahim stated this during a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Aliyu Read More
