Former Rangers manager Walter Smith dies at 73

Published by Punch on Tue, 26 Oct 2021
Former Scotland and Rangers manager Walter Smith has died at the age of 73, the Glasgow giants confirmed on Tuesday. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith, Rangers said in a statement. More to follow AFP Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper